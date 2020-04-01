Bay Street Likely To Open Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative gap Wednesday morning amid rising worries about the spread of the coronavirus infection and its impact on the economy.

It is now feared that the recession will be far deeper than earlier thought.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II, threatening a lengthy global recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.

Data on Canadian manufacturing activity for the month of March is due out at 9:45 AM ET.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 340.25 points, or 2.61%, at 13,378.75.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST.TO) said Tuesday that it has obtained a court order that grants it protection from creditors and prevents them from enforcing claims against the company for an initial period of ten days.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) said its net earnings increased to $178.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, compared to $171.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019.

Asian markets ended lower on Wednesday after the Trump administration warned that the coronavirus pandemic could kill 250,000 Americans and that the next two weeks will be "very painful".

European shares are plunging sharply amid reports the number of coronavirus cases are surging rapidly, with the U.S. recording a big daily jump of 26,000 cases.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.10, or 0.47%, at $20.58 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are rising $6.70, or 0.41%, at $1,603.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are down $0.096, or 0.68%, at $14.060 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are declining $0.0600, or 2.7%, at $2.1790 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.