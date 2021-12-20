Bay Street Likely To Open Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative gap Monday morning, tracking weakness in global markets and falling commodity prices amid rising concerns about growth due to a surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across the globe.

Several countries, including France and Austria have tightened travel restrictions. Paris canceled its New Year's Eve firework celebration, while Germany, which has ruled out a Christmas lockdown, has warned a fifth wave could no longer be stopped.

Concerns about the deadlock over U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion investment bill will also weigh on sentiment.

Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) announced that customers can pick up beer and wine with their online PC Express grocery order at select Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Fortinos and No Frills store locations across Ontario starting today.

The Canadian stock market ended flat on Friday after a cautious session amid worries about rising Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the likely economic impact of imminent interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A sharp drop in crude oil prices hurt as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended settled at 20,739.01, down 0.77 points from Thursday's close. The index shed 0.7% in the week.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continued to spread around the world and expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more aggressively next year.

European stocks are down firmly in negative territory, weighed down by fears about fresh disruptions across supply chains globally following due to tighter restrictions in several countries across the continent due to a surge in Omicron cases.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are down $3.41 or 4.85% at 67.45 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $6.10 or 0.33% at $1,798.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.238 or 1.06% at $22.295 an ounce.

