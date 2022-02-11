Bay Street Likely To Open Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Energy stocks are likely to see some brisk buying in the Canadian market on Friday thanks to higher crude oil prices. The mood is likely to remain cautious due to concerns about inflation and looming interest rate hikes.

Quarterly earnings announcements will provide some direction to the market.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of $464 million, down from last year's $738 million. Earnings per share were $1.54, compared to $2.45 a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.30, compared to $2.83 last year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of C$328 million or C$0.63 per share, down from C$331 million or C$0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported adjusted earnings of $5.6 billion or $2.74 per common share for 2021, compared with $4.9 billion or $2.42 per common share in 2020.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) reported net loss of $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $230.4 million in the previous year.

After a slightly weak start and a subsequent good spell in positive territory that lasted till an hour past noon, the Canadian market turned easy and eventually ended on a weak note on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,784.69, a new record high, ended the day with a loss of 72.47 points or 0.34% at 21,531.72.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday, as signs of surging U.S. inflation added to pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates aggressively.

European stocks are notably lower amid concerns the Fed might be hiking interest rates aggressively to combat inflation. After U.S. inflation rate soared to a 40-Year High of 7.5% in January, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by July 1.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.50 or 1.7% at $91.38 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $5.50 or 0.3% at $1,832.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $502 or 2.1% at $23.020 an ounce.

