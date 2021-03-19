Markets

Bay Street Likely To Open Mixed

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Friday, tracking weakness in European markets and the data on Canada's retail sales.

Statistics Canada will release data on Canadian retail sales for the month of January, at 8:30 AM ET. Retail sales had decreased by 3.4% in December 2020. Year-on-year, sales rose 3.3% in December.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 146.63 points or 0.77% at 18,836.47. The index touched a low of 18,813.31 and a high of 18,989.62 in the session.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by higher treasury yields and plummeting oil prices on the back of demand concerns and a rising dollar.

European markets are exhibiting weakness amid concerns about higher bond yields and falling crude oil prices.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down slightly at $59.97 a barrel, after plunging more than 7% on Thursday.

Gold futures are up $7.10 or 0.41% at $1,739.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.101 or 0.37% at $26.250 an ounce.

