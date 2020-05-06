Bay Street Likely To Open Mixed

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning, reacting to quarterly earnings reports and tracking the commodity prices and the trend in global stock markets.

Though several countries have announced plans to relax lockdown restrictions, the mood is likely to remain cautious as there are concerns a second wave of the virus could pose more serious threat to global economy.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 66.52 points, or 0.45%, at 14,811.56, after climbing to a high of 14,943.71 in early trades.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) reported a first-quarter net loss of C$3.525 billion or C$2.31 per share, compared to net earnings of C$1.470 billion or C$0.93 per share in the prior year quarter. This year's first quarter results were impacted weakness in commodity prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC+'s initial plan to increase production.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) reported a $2.32-billion first-quarter loss as it took a non-cash charge of $3.56 billion due to the plunge in oil prices. The loss amounted to $4.40 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $1.9 million or less than a penny per diluted share a year ago, the company said.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)reported adjusted net earnings of US$21 million or 26 cents per share for the first three months of the year compared with an adjusted loss of US$2 million or two cents per share in the first quarter of last year.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday as several countries announced plans to ease lockdown measures amid falling coronavirus infection rates.

European markets are turning in a mixed performance with investors largely making cautious moves amid concerns about a potential second wave of infections and the tensions between the U.S. and China.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June are up $0.09, or 0.27%, at $24.65 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are down $2.50, or 0.16%, at $1,708.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are rising $0165, or 1.1%, at $15.275 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0265, or 1.14%, at $2.3590 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.