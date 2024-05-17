Bay Street Likely To Open Mixed

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open on a mixed note Friday morning, and are likely to largely move in a tight band amid a lack of fresh triggers.

The mood is likely to remain cautious due to concerns about the outlook for Fed interest rates.

Data on Canada housing prices for the month of April is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Canadian stocks remained subdued for almost the entire duration of the day's session on Thursday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a small gain of 15.07 points or 0.07% at 22,299.83. The index moved in a narrow range between 22,260.71 and 22,330.02.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as China stimulus hopes offset interest-rate worries and mixed data from China.

China reported mixed economic data, but the country's central bank moved again to help the struggling property sector, helping ease concerns around economic recovery.

European stocks are down in negative territory amid concerns about interest rates after three Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. central bank should keep borrowing costs high for longer.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up marginally at $79.26 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $8.70 or 0.36% at $2,394.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.164 or 0.55% at $30.040 an ounce.

