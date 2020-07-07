Bay Street Likely To Open Lower On Weak Global Cues, Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Weak Canadian and U.S. futures, falling European stocks and weak commodity prices point to a lower opening for the Canadian stock market Tuesday morning.

With surging new cases of coronavirus infections in the U.S. and several other parts of the world raising fears of another lockdown, the mood in the market is likely to be extremely cautious.

U.S. Federal Reserve official Raphael Bostic told the Financial Times in an interview that there are signs that the American recovery is "levelling off".

On the data front, the Ivey PMI for the month of June is due out at 10 AM ET.

On Monday, the market ended with moderate gains despite settling well off the day's high. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which jumped about 200 points to 15,797.01 in early trades, ended the session with a gain of 72.92 points or 0.47% at 15,669.67.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B. TO) announced Monday that Bombardier Transportation has signed a four-year fleet maintenance contract with Vy Tåg AB to maintain its Night Train fleet in Sweden. Bombardier Transportation said the service contract with Vy Tåg will run from December 2020 to December 2024.

Asian markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday after a cautious session as investors weighed a spike in coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and other parts of the world against further signs of economic recovery.

European stocks are languishing in negative territory after a weak start with the surge in coronavirus infections in the U.S. over the past few days raising concerns that the economic recovery is "leveling off."

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August are down $0.38 or 0.91% at $40.25 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are declining $8.10 or 0.45% at $1,785.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are down $0.272 or 1.47% at $18.310 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are lower by $0.0170 or 0.61% at $2.7575 per pound.

