Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Lower futures and crude oil prices point to a weak start for the Canadian stock market on Thursday.

Worries about a surge in coronavirus cases and reports about the spread of a new variant of Covid-19 in some countries are likely to weigh on sentiment.

Uncertainty about additional stimulus in the U.S. may also prompt investors to refrain from making significant moves.

The Canadian market ended flat on Wednesday after a lackluster session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 2.38 points or 0.01% at 17,545.81.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February are down $0.50 or about 0.98% at $47.90 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $4.00 or 0.2% at $1,897.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are rising $0.052 or 0.2% at $26.625 an ounce.

