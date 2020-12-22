Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower Tuesday morning, tracking weak crude oil and bullion prices. The surge in coronavirus cases will continue to weigh on sentiment, while positive news on U.S. fiscal stimulus front will help limit market's downside.

More than 40 countries have banned U.K. arrivals amid fears over the coronavirus mutation that was first identified in Britain.

The Canadian market pared losses and ended just modestly lower on Monday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged nearly 230 points to 17,500.89 in early trades, ended the day with a loss of 33.74 points or 0.19% at 17,500.89, slightly off the session's low.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) announced it has acquired Merlot Aero Ltd., a flight crew management software company, in deal worth at least US$25 million. Under the agreement, CAE is paying US$25 million, plus up to an additional US$10 million in the form of an earn-out.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada grew 5.9% year-on-year to C$ 1,106 in October of 2020, following a downwardly revised 6.6% gain in the previous month.

Asian stocks ended weak on Tuesday as Brexit trade talks continued in Brussels and the rampant spread of a new variant of the coronavirus renewed fears of another pandemic.

European stocks are notably higher, buoyed by news about the United States passing a long-awaited stimulus package that would send billions of dollars to American households and businesses grappling with the economic and health toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors were also tracking the developments on Brexit negotiations in Brussels.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.69 or 1.44% at $47.28 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $1.00 or 0.05% at $1,881.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.194 or 0.74% at $26.195 an ounce.

