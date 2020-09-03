Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Sharply lower crude oil prices and weak bullion prices point to a negative start for stocks in the Canadian market Thursday morning.

According to the data released by Statistics Canada, trade deficit widened to C$2.45 billion in July 2020 from a downwardly revised C$1.59 billion in June and compared with market forecasts of a C$2.5 billion shortfall.

Canadian exports increased by 11.1% to C$45.4 billion in July from C$40.9 billion a month earlier, while imports increased by 12.7% to C$47.9 billion in July from C$42.5 billion in June.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, extending gains to a second straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a gain of 52.98 points or 0.32% at 16,697.97.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Thursday, despite markets in China and Hong Kong losing ground due to tensions between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. has said that it would now require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting U.S. university campuses or meeting local officials. The State Department said it would also take action to help ensure all Chinese embassy and consular social media accounts were "properly identified." China said it will make "legitimate responses" according to the situation.

European markets are higher, buoyed by the French government's announcement that it will unveil a 100 billion euro stimulus package to kick start the economy hit hard by the virus pandemic.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October are down $0.87 or 2.1% at $40.65 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are down $7.30 or 0.38% at $1,937.40 an ounce. Silver futures for December are declining $0.230 or 0.84% at $27.165 an ounce, while Copper futures for December are down $0.0380 or 1.27% at $2.9825 per pound.

