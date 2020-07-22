Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday amid concerns about surging coronavirus cases in the U.S. and President Donald Trump's warning that the pandemic "will get worse before it gets better."

Rising U.S.-China tensions could hurt as well. According to Hu Xijin, the editor of the Communist Party's Global Times newspaper, the U.S. gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston.

Weak crude oil prices may also weigh on the market. However, rising gold and silver prices may trigger another strong round of buying in materials shares and help limit market's slide.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed consumer prices in Canada rose 0.7% year-on-year in June 2020, following a 0.4% fall in May. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.8% in June of 2020 over the previous month. Core consumer prices in Canada increased 1.1% in June over the same month in the previous year.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 16,317.42, ended the day with a loss of 20.70 points or 0.13% at 16,162.96, slightly off the session's low of 16,153.20.

SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) said that it has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to provide nationwide deactivation, decommissioning and removal of nuclear facilities, as well as waste management and program support from the US Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management, through its Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation entity. The contract has a 10-year ordering period, and a maximum ceiling of $3 billion, split between nine companies.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO) has laid off about 4,000 employees from its workforce this year after profits fell 60% in the second quarter amid fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported second-quarter diluted earnings per share of C$0.77, a decrease of 59%, and adjusted diluted EPS of C$1.28, a decrease of 26%.

Asian shares ended mostly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by U.S. President Donald Trump's warning that U.S. coronavirus crisis will probably worsen before improving.

The downside, however, was capped by vaccine hopes and an agreement among European Union leaders on a 750 billion euro ($859 billion) fund to prop up their coronavirus-hit economies.

European stocks are languishing in negative territory after a weak start as the initial euphoria over an agreement on EU stimulus package faded and the focus shifted back to surging coronavirus cases around the world.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September are down $0.68 or 1.6% at $41.28 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $12.10 or 0.65% at $1,856.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are up $1.623 or 7.5% at $23.180 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are down $0.0295 or 1% at $2.9285 per pound.

