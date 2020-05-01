Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open on a negative note Friday morning, tracking lower Canadian and U.S. futures after trade war fears resurfaced following U.S. President Donald Trump threatening new tariffs on China.

Trump said on Thursday that his administration is crafting retaliatory measures over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept through the U.S. and crippled its economy. He added that the first phase of a multi-billion dollar trade bill the two countries signed in January is now of secondary importance.

Investors will also be reacting to a report on manufacturing activity in Canada in the month of April.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 447.37 points, or 2.94%, at 14,780.74.

In company news, Cameco Corp. (CCO.TO) reported attributable net loss for the first quarter of $19 million or $0.05 per share, compared to net loss of $18 million or $0.05 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net earnings were $0.07 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.08 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) said its first-quarter comparable sales at Popeyes rose more than 26%. However, sales at the company's breakfast and coffee chain Tim Hortons declined due to coronavirus restrictions.

Asian stocks settled lower in thin holiday trade on Friday after Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. warned of uncertainty ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Markets in South Korea, China, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand were closed for holidays.

In Europe, markets in Germany, France, Italy and several other parts of Europe are closed for Labour Day.

U.K. stocks are down sharply amid virus worries and weak earnings updates from Apple and Amazon. The market was also weighed down by fears about U.S.-China trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened retaliatory tariffs on China.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the U.K. was officially past the peak of coronavirus infections - but asked people to continue to comply with lockdown restrictions.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June are up $0.27, or 1.43%, at $19.11 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $5.60, or 0.33%, at $1,688.60 an ounce.

Silver futures are up $0.032, or 0.21%, at $15.005 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are lower by $0.0465, or 1.98%, at $2.2975 per pound.

