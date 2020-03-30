Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a weak start Monday morning, tracking weakness in European markets and falling crude oil prices, amid rising worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.

The Bank of Canada's recent rate cut, and the Canadian government's move to cover wages for small businesses might help limit market's slide.

Amid reports about the rapid spread of the virus, British officials have warned that normal life may not return to the U.K. for up to six years.

The White House on Sunday sent out a dire warning, saying that a total of 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could eventually succumb to the virus in a worst-case scenario in two weeks coinciding with Easter weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the current guidance on social distancing to the end of April.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 633.43 points, or 5.11%, at 12,687.74, not far off from the day's low of 12,630.27.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday amid fears that the global economy has clearly entered recession due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the recession could be longer and deeper than initially thought.

European markets are losing for a second straight day amid fears that the worst is yet to come in the struggle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May are down $1.37, or 6.29%, at $20.14 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $14.00, or 0.85%, at $1,640.10 an ounce.

Silver futures are lower by $0.419, or 2.88%, at $14.115 an ounce, while Copper futures are down $0.0080, or 0.37%, at $2.1640 per pound.

