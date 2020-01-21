Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note Tuesday morning, in line with the trend seen across global markets, amid worries about growth and geopolitical tensions.

On Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)lowered its forecast for global economic growth for the current as well as next year. Despite IMF's report on growth and a lack of positive news, the Canadian market managed to hit fresh record high on Monday, but the trend is likely to reverse today.

Weak crude oil and gold prices may also weigh on sentiment.

Data on manufacturing shipments for the month of November will be out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 38.37 points, or 0.22%, at 17,597.39, after rising to a high of 17,620.19.

In company news, Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) has been awarded a $10.8 million (7.3M EUR) contract by Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN) for engineering analyses and assessments on the Cernavoda Unit 1 CANDU nuclear reactor.

SNC-Lavalin alSo announce that it has been awarded an engineering services contract from Al Dhafra Petroleum, a joint venture company between ADNOC and the Korea National Oil Corporation and GS Energy.

Asian stocks ended lower on Tuesday as the International Monetary Fund cut global growth projections and China stepped up efforts to control new coronavirus outbreak.

European stocks are weak amid growth worries and concerns over a potential pandemic linked to the coronavirus outbreak in China sparked demand for safe-haven assets.

News that three katyusha rockets fell close to the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone in Iraqi capital also weighed on markets.

In commodities, crude oil futures are declining $0.70, or 1.19%, at $57.84 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.40, or 0.22%, at $1,556.90 an ounce.

Silver futures are declining $0.073, or 0.4%, at $18.000 an ounce, while Copper futures are lower by $0.0430, or 1.51%, at $2.8025 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.