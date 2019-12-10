Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Lower index futures, weak crude oil prices and continued uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal point to a lower opening for stocks in the Canadian market on Tuesday.

Slightly higher gold prices may push up materials shares and limit market's downside a bit. Activity is likely to be mostly stock specific.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 46.12 points, or 0.27%, at 16,950.85, after a lackluster session.

In company news, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) said it plans to invest between C$1.3 billion and C$1.5 billion in 2020, about 70% of which is sustaining capital primarily to maintain base production at its Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands operations.

The company projects total production increase of 7% compared with 2019 guidance as Cenovus's crude-by-rail program, coupled with the Government of Alberta's Special Production Allowances, positions the company to move to unconstrained production levels.

Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC.TO) reported that its third-quarter net loss widened to C$226 million or C$1.23 per share from C$161 million or C$0.88 per share last year. Excluding one-time items, HBC's normalized net loss was C$128 million, compared to a normalized net loss of C$56 million a year ago.

Asian markets ended on a muted note on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious and ahead of key central bank meetings and the rapidly approaching deadline for more U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

European stocks are drifting down sharply amid growing uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal before the deadline for more U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, and on worries about global economic slowdown.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are declining $0.37, or 0.6%, at $58.65 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are rising $6.10, or 0.43%, at $1,471.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are gaining $0.058, or 0.35%, at $16.700 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are up $0.0060, or 0.22%, at $2.7645 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.