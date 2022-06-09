Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in European markets amid worries about economic slowdown, and imminent policy tightening by central banks.

The World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development have slashed global economic growth forecasts for the current year and the next.

The ECB today confirmed its intention to hike interest rates at its policy meeting next month and downgraded its growth forecasts. The Governing council announced that it intends to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in July, and expects a further hike at the September meeting.

The ECB expects annual inflation to hit 6.8% in 2022, compared to its March projection of 5.1%. The bank expects inflation to drop to 3.5% next year and 2.1% in 2024, as against earlier projections for a 2.1% rise in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024.

The ECB has revised its growth forecast to 2.8% for the current year and 2.1% in 2023, compared to earlier forecasts of 3.7% for the current year 2022 and 2.8% in 2023, respectively.

In Canadian company news, The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) reported net earnings of $28.2 million for the first quarter of the current financial year, compared to $40.3 million a year ago.

The Canadian market drifted lower on Wednesday as worries about global economic slowdown and rising inflation weighed on sentiment.

Investors also looked ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement and the data on U.S. inflation, due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 135.78 points or 0.65% at 20,792.43, about 80 points off the session's low of 20,712.02.

Asian stocks drifted lower on Thursday, as U.S. bond yields edged up and the Japanese yen slid to fresh 20-year lows against the dollar as investors waited for cues from the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day and Friday's U.S. consumer inflation report.

European stocks are firmly down in negative territory amid concerns about growth and inflation.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.11 or 0.1% at $122.00 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $8.90 or 0.48% at $1,847.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.164 or 0.74% at $21.930 an ounce.

