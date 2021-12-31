Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a weak note on Friday, tracking lower crude oil prices. Amid a lack of triggers, activity is likely to remain somewhat subdued.

Canadian stocks saw modest strength for much of the trading session on Thursday before coming under pressure going into the close. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a loss of 50.01 points or 0.2% at 21,294.64 after reaching a high of 21,433.85.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance amid thin deals on Friday. Markets in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for holidays ahead of the New Year.

European stocks were mostly lower on Friday as surging Covid-19 infections around the world stoked worries over the pace of global economic recovery.

The downside, however, remained capped after separate reports showed China's manufacturing activity continued to expand in December and service sector activity accelerated at a slightly faster pace in the month.

European stocks ended the shortened trading session on Friday on a mixed note. Activity was quite subdued amid a lack of triggers.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.22 or 1.6% at $75.77 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $9.50 or 0.53% at $1,823.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.125 or 0.54% at $23.185 an ounce.

