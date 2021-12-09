Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a weak note Thursday morning, tracking lower commodity prices and reacting to updates about fresh restrictions on movements in several countries due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In company news, Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) said it has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. for C$29.00 per Share, plus a contingent value right.

As per the terms of the deal, Great Bear shareholders will be able to elect to receive the upfront consideration as either C$29.00 in cash or 3.8564 Kinross shares per Great Bear share.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO) has received a binding offer from Karnov Group to purchase Editorial Aranzadi SAU, or Thomson Reuters Legal Business Spain. Editorial Aranzadi SAU is expected to be combined with and sold in conjunction with Wolters Kluwer France and Wolters Kluwer Spain.

Empire Company Limited (EMP.A.TO) reported second-quarter net earnings of $175.4 million or $0.66 per share, compared to $161.4 million or $0.60 per share last year.

The Canadian stock market ended on a weak note on Wednesday as investors took some profits after recent strong gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 21,047.85, finished with a loss of 85.30 points or 0.4% at 21,077.35.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday despite encouraging news about Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech. As inflation worries mount, focus turned to the release of U.S. inflation data on Friday and next week's Fed meeting.

European stocks are drifting lower after a positive start, with investors looking ahead to Friday's report of U.S. consumer inflation in November for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are down $1.04 or 1.4% at $71.32 a barrrel.

Gold futures are lower by $7.70 or 0.42% at $1,777.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.227 or 1.01% at $22.205 an ounce.

