Bay Street Likely To Open Higher On Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start on Bay street thanks to a firm trend seen in Asian and European markets amid fresh optimism about a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China.

A tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily discounted "negative" media reports and said both countries were "very close" to a phase one trade deal.

U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said an initial trade deal was still possible by the end of the year. On the economic front, data on Canadian wholesales sales for the month of September will be out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 44.35 points, or 0.26%, at 16,954.84, extending losses to a fifth straight session.

In company news, Charles Schwab is buying TD Ameritrade in an all-stock deal worth approximately US$26 billion. The deal will see Toronto-Dominion Bank, which holds approximately 43% of TD Ameritrade's stock, own a roughly 13% stake in the combined company.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) announced that it has commenced its previously announced tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Carbonite, Inc. at a price of U.S. $23.00 per share, through its subsidiary, Coral Merger Sub Inc.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO) announced it would buy Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) for about C$4.89 billion ($3.68 billion) in an all-stock deal, as it looks to scale up its mining operations and boost reserves.

Asian markets ended higher on Monday amid renewed optimism about a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China after positive comments from both the countries.

European markets too were moving higher on trade deal hopes.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January are down marginally at $57.71 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are lower by $5.80, or 0.4%, at $1,457.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for December are declining $0.125, or 0.76%, at $16.875 an ounce, while Copper futures for December are gaining $0.0045, or 0.17%, at $2.6525 per pound.

