Bay Street Likely To Open Higher On Firm Commodity Prices

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open higher on Tuesday with higher crude oil and bullion prices likely to trigger buying in energy and materials sections.

U.S. inflation data is likely to make an impact on the market. Also, with the Bank of Canada scheduled to announce its rate decision on Wednesday, the mood is likely to be a bit cautious.

Lingering concerns about Russia-Ukraine conflict may also weigh a bit on sentiment.

In company news, Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) reported second quarter 2022 net revenue of $31.8 million, the highest in the history of the company, up 117% from $14.6 million in the same prior-year period and 5% from $30.4 million in Q1 Fiscal 2022.

The Canadian market ended modestly lower on Monday after a lackluster session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index peeked into positive territory in early trading but dipped 98.00 points or 0.5% to 21,776.35.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, as rising bond yields weighed on growth stocks ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data and the ECB policy meeting.

Amid elevated risks to global growth, investors continued to monitor developments on the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 situation in mainland China.

European stocks are down firmly in negative territory on rising bond yields, and amid concerns over Covid-19 shutdowns in China and the prolonged war in Ukraine. Bank stocks are losing ground due to an undlsclosed investor selling large stakes in leading German banks.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $3.90 or 4.14% at $98.15 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $8.00 or 0.4% at $1,956.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.113 or 0.45% at $25.100 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.