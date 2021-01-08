Bay Street Likely To Open Higher; Lower Bullion Prices May Weigh On Market

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Friday morning, riding on higher crude oil prices and on optimism about global economic recovery.

Lower bullion prices may weigh on materials shares and limit market's uptick.

Canadian and U.S. employment data for the month of December, due out at 8:30 AM ET, are expected to make a significant impact on price movements.

The Canadian market ended at fresh record high on Thursday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit a high of 18,051.75, ended the session with a gain of 199.46 points or 1.12% at 18,027.57.

Asian stocks ended higher on Friday amid expectations that additional U.S. fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration and a mass rollout of coronavirus vaccines will spur a strong economic recovery this year.

European stocks are mostly higher amid rising hopes about an economic recovery amid rollout of coronavirus vaccines and optimism about additional stimulus from central banks and governments. Upbeat industrial output and exports data from Germany, and fairly strong UK jobs data too contribute to the positive mood in European markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are up $0.66 or 1.3% at $51.49 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $25.50 or 1.3% at $1,888.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are sliding $0.626 or 2.3% at $26.635 an ounce.

