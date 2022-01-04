Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Slightly higher crude oil prices, and easing concerns about the severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus point to a marginally positive start for the Canadian market Tuesday morning.

Data on Canadian raw materials prices for the month of November is due at 8:30 AM ET. The Producer Prices data from November is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

At 9:30 AM ET, Markit Economics is scheduled to release a report on Canadian manufacturing activity in the month of December.

The Canadian stock market ended on a weak note on Friday, the last trading session of 2021, but recorded its best annual performance thanks largely to the gains in the energy sector. Traders largely stayed on the sidelines, looking for direction, ahead of a long weekend.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 21,168.74, ended with a loss of 71.80 points or 0.34% at 21,222.84. The index gained about 22% in the year.

Asian stocks closed higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on the U.S. bourses overnight as investors remained optimistic that Omicron would not derail the economic recovery.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory, and several key markets have climbed to record highs, as a string of new studies suggest that the Omicron virus variant might be less severe than initially feared. Strong economic data from Germany and the U.K. also aid sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.13 or 0.18% at $76.21 a barrel.

Gold futures are down marginally at $1,799.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.090 or 0.4% at $22.720 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.