Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

Canadian shares are likely to open on positive note Friday morning, tracking higher crude oil prices and fairly steady European stocks.

Data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales in Canada rose by 3.6% in March, after rising by 4.8% in the previous month. Year-on-year, retail sales were up 23.7% in March, the data showed.

Retail sales ex-autos were up 4.3% in March after rising 4.8% in the previous month.

Wholesale sales in Canada likely decreased by 0.8% month-over-month in April, following a 2.8% rise in the previous month, according to preliminary estimates.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Thursday, aided by strong gains in the technology section. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 19,542.95, gaining 125.92 points or 0.65%, after scaling a low of 19,420.59 and a high of 19,582.36.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, despite positive lead from Wall Street where stocks closed higher overnight after data showed the U.S. economic recovery is underway.

While bargain hunting offered some support, inflation worries and COVID concerns kept the underlying mood cautious. Markets in India and Japan closed higher, while China ended weak.

European stocks are broadly higher thanks to encouraging eurozone and U.K. economic data and positive cues from the U.S. market.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.20 or 1.96% at $63.14 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $1.90 or 0.1% at $1,880.00 an ounce, while Siver futures are lower by $0.192 or 0.68% at $27.875 an ounce.

