Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Thursday morning, tracking positive global cues and on the massive infrastructure investment plan announced by U.S. President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years. "It's a once-in-a-generation investment in America," Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh about his plan.

On the economic front, data on Canadian building permits for the month of February is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Markit's report on Canadian manufacturing activity for the month of March due at 9:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended flat on Wednesday after a slightly volatile session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 4.89 points or 0.03% at 18,700.67 after scaling a low of 18,687.85 and a high of 18,786.81 intraday.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) announced that the shareholders of each company have voted in favour of the proposed business combination to create the premier Montney producer and leader in responsible energy development. The Business Combination is expected to be completed on or about April 6, 2021.

Asian shares closed higher on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan to reshape the world's largest economy and counter the rise of China.

European markets are higher a little past noon on Thursday, reacting to some fairly encouraging economic data from the region, and on Biden's announcement of a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.10 or 0.17% at $59.26 a barrel.

Gold futures are down marginally at $1,715.00, while Silver futures are lower by $0.152 or 0.6% at $24.380 an ounce.

