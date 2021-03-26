Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Friday morning, tracking gains in Asian and European markets, and higher crude oil prices.

Buying interest may remain somewhat subdued amid worries about coronavirus infections following a warning from the European Commission that the EU is at the start of a third wave of the pandemic.

The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Thursday thanks to some brisk buying in the closing minutes. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which was down nearly 170 points at 18,460.60 early on in the session, ended the day with a gain of 22.81 points or 0.12% at 18,651.10, after hitting a high of 18,674.62.

Telus Corp (T.TO) announced that it would raise C$1.3 billion ($1.03 billion) through an equity offering in order to boost investments in broadband connectivity and 5G. The Company anticipates that approximately C$500 to C$750 million of the accelerated capital investments will be earmarked for 2021, over and above its previous target of C$2.75 billion.

Asian markets closed higher on Friday amid economic optimism as U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to double his administration's vaccination rollout plan and the Federal Reserve reiterated that its expansive monetary policy would not come until a full recovery from the pandemic.

European stocks are broadly higher, lifted by recent strong economic data out of the U.S., and progress on vaccination rollouts.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.30 or 2.2% at $59.86 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $2.30 or 0.14% at $1,722.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.028 or 0.11% at $25.075 an ounce.

