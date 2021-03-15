Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a positive bias on Monday, tracking higher bullion prices and on fairly encouraging batch of economic data.

Canada's manufacturing sales surged 3.1% to C$ 56.2 billion in January from a month earlier, after rising by an upwardly revised 1.3% in December, data released by Statistics Canada showed. Market had expected sales to rise by 2.5%.

A preliminary estimate released by Statistics Canada said the industrial product price index in Canada rose 2.5% month over month in February, accelerating from a 2% advance in January. Year over year, the IPPI increased 6.9 percent

According to data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), housing starts in Canada declined 13.5% over a month earlier to 245,922 units in February, compared to market forecasts of 250,000 units.

After coming under pressure early in the session, Canadian stocks showed a significant recovery over the course of the trading day on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index bounced well off its lows of the session to end the day up 6.75 points or less than a tenth of a percent at a new record closing high of 18,851.32.

Rogers Communications Inc.(RCI.TO) has signed a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B.TO) in a deal valued at $26 billion, including debt. As per the deal, Rogers will pay $40.50 in cash for all of Shaw's issued and outstanding class A and class B shares.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) today announced the Company will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index (Consumer Staples sector) prior to the open of trading on March 22, 2021.

CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) has announced that Caofeidian 6-4 oilfield, located in the Midwest of Bohai, has commenced production.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of this week's Federal Reserve meeting for any comments about rising yields and the U.S. economic outlook.

European markets have come off early highs and are currently flat with investors largely making cautious moves as they look ahead to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting for direction. Activity is mostly stock specific with earnings results and other corporate announcements setting the trend.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $0.32 or about 0.5% at $65.29 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $8.90 or 0.52% at $1,728.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.259 or 1% at $16.170 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.