Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, tracking higher commodity prices and reacting to news about the passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and consumer staples shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 18,602.60 after opening more than 100 points up at 18,703.17, rallied and hit a new high at 18,761.90 before settling for the day at 18,690.00, gaining 90.81 points or 0.49%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) announced Thursday that Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, will succeed Paul Herendeen as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2021.

Linamar Corp. (LNR.TO) announced on Wednesday that its net income rose to $113.1 million, or $1.73 per diluted share in the final three months of 2020, up from $49.7 million, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) reported adjusted net loss of $6.1 million for the fourth quarter, compared to net profit of $18.7 million a year ago. For fiscal 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $31.2 million, compared to $48.5 million in 2019.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, bringing the total spend on Covid relief to $5.5 trillion.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance, with investors reacting to earnings news and digesting the European Central Bank's policy announcement.

The ECB has left lending rates unchanged and said it would speed up bond purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP). The total purchases, however, will remain unchanged at 1.85 trillion euros.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are rising $0.82 or 1.28% at $65.26 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $11.70 or 0.68% at $1,733.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.210 or 0.8% at $26.340 an ounce.

