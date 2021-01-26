Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Tuesday morning, tracking firm European markets and higher crude oil prices.

Worries about rising coronavirus cases and likely delay in vaccine supplies may weigh on stocks and limit market's upside.

The Canadian market ended higher on Monday, led by gains in technology, industrial and telecom stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a gain of 60.11 points or 0.34% at 17,906.02. The index touched a low of 17,735.92 and a high of 17,931.05 in the session.

Bombardier (BBD_B.TO) announced Tuesday that its mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has launched a major investment and hiring plan aimed at modernizing and increasing the production capacity of its factory in Bruges, Belgium. The company said its order book is full. In late December 2020, the company received a new order for 204 M7 coaches for SNCB, which represents around 18 months of work for the factory in Bruges.

Asian stocks fell in thin holiday trade on Tuesday amid uncertainty over a U.S. stimulus package and concerns over delays in distributing Covid-19 vaccines.

Despite worries about surging coronavirus cases, delay in vaccine supplies, political uncertainty in Italy and rising U.S.-China tensions, European markets are moving higher with investors focusing on earnings news and the upcoming monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are up $0.40 or 0.78% at $53.17 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $1.30 or 0.07% at $1,853.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.025, or 0.1% at $25.459 an ounce.

