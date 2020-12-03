Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Thursday morning, riding on higher bullion prices and on optimism about coronavirus vaccine and a fiscal stimulus in the U.S.

Encouraging results from CIBC and TD Bank Group are also likely to aid sentiment.

The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Wednesday despite an early setback. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day with a gain of 61.28 points or 0.35% at 17,358.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$2.79 compared to C$2.84, a year ago. That beat expectations for adjusted earnings per share of $2.52.

TD Bank Group (TD.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of C$5.14 billion or C$2.80 per share, up sharply from C$2.86 billion or C$1.54 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$1.60 per share, compared to C$1.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Thursday amid expectations that a coronavirus vaccine rollout will serve as a catalyst for faster a global economic recovery. Optimism over U.S. stimulus talks and encouraging data on China services sector activity also boosted sentiment.

European markets are exhibiting some weakness as investors make cautious moves, tracking news on coronavirus cases and the developments on the vaccine front. Data showing a sharp contraction in the euro area private sector activity in the month of November is weighing as well.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.14 or 0.31% at $45.14 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $13.50 or 0.74% at $1,843.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.105 or 0.4% at $24.175 an ounce.

