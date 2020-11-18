Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian futures and rising crude oil prices point to a positive start for the Canadian stock market Wednesday morning.

Pfizer's update that the trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate proves it to be 95% efficient in preventing the infection is another positive trigger for the market.

Data on Canada's inflation for the month of October, due out at 8:30 AM ET, is also likely to make an impact on price movements in the market.

The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Tuesday, extending recent gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which slid more than 120 points to 16,768.85 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 58.25 points or 0.34% at 16,948.06.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) has announced that its subsidiary Sun Life Vietnam Insurance Company Limited and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank have formed a 15-year exclusive bancassurance partnership in Vietnam.

Canfor Corporation (CFP.TO) announced on Tuesday that it has reached multi-year $30-million agreements with Peak Renewables involving the sale of the Company's forest tenure in the Fort Nelson region of British Columbia .

Asian markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors largely making cautious moves amid a surge in global coronavirus cases and reacting to disappointing U.S. retail sales.

After initial weakness, European stocks are moving higher as investors react to an update from Pfizer that its potential coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the virus infection.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are rising $0.95 or 2.3% at $42.38 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $16.00 or 0.85% at $1,869.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.241 or 0.98% at $24.410 an ounce.

