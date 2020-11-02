Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a firm note Monday morning, tracking gains in Asian and European markets, and sharply higher U.S. futures.

Encouraging data on euro zone and Chinese manufacturing activity for the month of October will also aid sentiment.

Weak crude oil prices, continued surge in coronavirus cases, and uncertainty about the outcome of US presidential election could weigh and limit market's gains.

Data on Canada's manufacturing activity for the month of October is due at 9:30 AM ET.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed off its worst levels of the day but still ended the day down 90.06 points or 0.6 percent at 15,580.64, its lowest closing level in over three months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) announced it has agreed to acquire the Wasamac property and the Camflo property and mill from Monarch Gold Corp. through the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Monarch not owned by Yamana under a plan of arrangement for consideration, including cash and shares, of approximately C$152 million. The total Yamana consideration is comprised of 0.0376 of a Yamana share and C$0.192 in cash per Monarch share.

Asian markets ended higher on Monday after data showed the the manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate. According to the latest survey from Caixin, China's PMI reading came in at 53.6 for the month of October, up from 53.0 a month earlier.

European stocks are higher, buoyed by encouraging manufacturing data out of the euro zone and China. The final euro zone manufacturing PMI reading for the month of October came in at 54.8, up from 53.7 a month earlier.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.77 or 2.1% at $35.02 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $8.60 or 0.5% at $1,888.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.420 or 1.78% at $24.066 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.