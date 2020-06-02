Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Tuesday morning, tracking a fairly positive lead from global markets and higher crude oil prices.

With the central bank's rate decision and its outlook for the economy due tomorrow, the mood is likely to remain a bit cautious. Data on Canadian employment and trade are also due during the course of this week.

Investors will also be tracking the developments in the U.S., and updates on virus pandemic and reopening of businesses.

On Monday, the market ended modestly higher, led by gains in energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 43.88 points or 0.3% at 15,236.21.

Hexo Corp. (HEXO.TO) said Monday that it's cannabis manufacturing and processing facility in Belleville, Ontario, has received a Health Canada licence amendment for the sale of dried and fresh cannabis, cannabis extracts, cannabis topicals and edible cannabis products. The company added that the license amendment will enable it to expand the licensed area for beverage production dedicated to the Truss/HEXO beverage division.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) announced it has completed the sale of its regional jet business to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for US$550 million. This marks the company's departure from commercial aviation after a three-decade ru, and paves the way for it to focus on private jets.

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as hopes of economic recovery after the epidemic of the coronavirus helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest in the U.S. and rising U.S.-China tensions.

European markets are higher, with several stocks rising to multi-month highs, amid optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest in the U.S. and rising U.S.-China tensions.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are up $0.90, or 2.5%, at $36.34 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are flat at $1,750.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are down $0.67 or 0.36% at $18.760 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0080 or 0.32% at $2.4785 per pound.

