Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which remained shut on Monday for Victoria Day, is likely to open on a positive note Tuesday morning, reacting to news about a potential coronavirus vaccine from Moderna Inc.

The American biotech company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said an early-stage human trial for a vaccine produced antibodies in all 45 participants.

Renewed tensions between the U.S. and China may weigh on sentiment and force investors to stay cautious at higher levels.

Energy stocks may move higher as crude oil prices rise amid reports several countries are relaxing lockdown restrictions and reopening their businesses.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 129.24 points, or 0.89%, at 14,638.90, nearly 200 points off an early low of 14,447.88.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) reported net revenue of $78.4 million for the third quarter, up 18% from a year ago. Consumer cannabis net revenue, excluding provisions, increased 24% from the prior quarter to $41.5 million, while medical cannabis net revenue, both Canadian and international, showed growth of 13.5%.

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday with investors reacting to "positive" phase one results for a potential coronavirus vaccine and hoped that the reopening of business across the world will aid economic recovery.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness amid cautious moves by investors due to U.S.-China tensions and worries about economic outlook.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are up $0.50, or 1.53%, at $32.15 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are up marginally at $1,734.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.002, or 0.01%, at $17.470 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are gaining $0.0145, or 0.6%, at $2.4185 per pound.

