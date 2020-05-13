Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. index futures point to a slightly positive start for the Canadian stock market Wednesday morning.

The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this morning is expected to provide clues about interest rate and further stimulus to boost the economy which is struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the Fed should look at negative interest rates.

The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci's blunt warning that cities and states could "turn back the clock" and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage alike if they lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders too fast may hurt sentiment.

An escalation in U.S.-China tensions after and a proposal by a leading U.S. Republican senator to impose sanctions on China if it did not provide a full account of the events leading to the virus outbreak may also weigh on stocks.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 222.06 points, or 1.47%, at 14,881.16, the day's low. The index rose to 15,184.87 in early trades.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) on Tuesday provided an update on its Cannabis 2.0 portfolio that it unveiled in late 2019. The products, including cannabis-infused beverages, chocolates and vape products, were launched by the cannabis company into the Canadian recreational marijuana market in early 2020.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as deteriorating relations between Canberra and Beijing kept investors on the sidelines.

Indian shares rose sharply on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive new financial package on top of the previously announced measures for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

European stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as concerns mounted over a second wave of coronavirus infections as well as the return of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Weak regional data also weighed on markets ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on the economy later in the day.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June are up $0.10, or about 0.4%, at $25.88 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are rising $7.40, or 0.4%, at $1,714.20 an ounce, while Silver futures for July are up $0.056, or 0.35%, at $15.765 an ounce.

