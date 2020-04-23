Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market may open with a positive bias Thursday morning thanks to higher crude oil and gold prices. However, lingering concerns about the economic impact of the virus pandemic may limit market's upside.

U.S. Congress is set to pass a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill later today, with even more relief measures expected to follow to cushion the economic blow from the outbreak.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 348.10 points, or 2.5%, at 14,288.16, led by gains in energy, materials and technology shares.

In company news, Mullen Group Ltd. announced it has temporarily laid off about 1,000 people because of the impact of measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday even as the U.S. and Mexico kicked in more stimulus to limit the coronavirus fallout.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors largely staying cautious amid continued worries about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In commodities, crude oil futures are up $2.53, or 18.2%, at $16.31 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $14.90, or 0.86%, at $1,753.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are rising $0.290, or 1.89%, at $15.625 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are up $0.0225, or 0.98%, at $2.3125 per pound.

