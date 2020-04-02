Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open higher Thursday morning, tracking higher oil and gold prices, and modest uptick in European markets.

However, the mood is likely to remain cautious due to reports showing continued surge in coronavirus infections across the globe.

In economic news, Canada recorded a trade deficit of 980 CAD Million in February of 2020, data released by Statistics Canada shows. Exports increased to C$48.34 billion in February from 48.09 billion in January of 2020, while imports dropped to C$49.32 billion in February, from C$49.74 billion a month earlier.

On Wednesday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed lower by 502.38 points, or 3.76%, at 12,876.27.

In company news, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) said it is temporarily suspending its dividend and cutting its capital spending plan by an additional $150 million on top of a reduction announced last month.

The company says the steps are due to low global oil prices. In early March, the company had announced a $450-million reduction in capital spending. Cenovus now expects to spend between $750 million and $850 million this year.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as the coronavirus continued its punishing march, infecting over 937,000 people and killing more than 47,000 worldwide.

White House officials have warned of nearly a quarter million deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19, raising fears of a prolonged economic slump in the world's largest economy.

European shares are modestly higher amid cautious moves by investors. Movements are quite sluggish overall due to worries about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now infected about one million people worldwide.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are rising $2.11, or 10.5%, at $22.42 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are rising $21.60, or about 1.4%, at $1,613.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are up $0.541, or 3.85%, at $14.525 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are down marginally at $2.1900 per pound.

