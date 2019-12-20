Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open with a positive bias Friday morning, tracking positive signals on the trade front and higher Asian and European markets.

The market will also reactive positively to news about the approval of a new U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules, but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.

Investors will also be reacting to data on new housing price for the month of November and retail sales report for October. Data on U.S. GDP for the third quarter is also due out before the opening bell.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 32.06 points, or 0.19%, at 17,064.04. The index, which eased to a low of 17,015.36 early on in the session, rose to a high of 17,078.96 by early afternoon.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) reported net loss of $32 million for the quarter ended November 2019, compared with net income of $59 million in the year-ago quarter. In the quarter ended August 2019, the company posted a net loss of $44 million.

Asian stocks ended mixed amid thin volumes on Friday. Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after China unveiled a new list of import tariff exemptions for six chemical and oil products from the United States and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two sides would sign their so-called Phase one trade pact at the beginning of January.

European markets are edging higher with investors cheering Wall Street's record breaking performance overnight. Positive signals from U.S.-China trade front too helped lift sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures for February are declining $0.21, or 0.34%, at $60.97 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are down $1.40, or 0.1%, at $1,483.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are declining $0.014, or 0.08%, at $17.140 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0145, or 0.51%, at $2.8110 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.