Markets

Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start on Monday amid optimism about U.S.-China trade deal and on easing worries on the Brexit front.

However, sluggish crude oil prices might render energy stocks a bit weak and limit market's upside.

On the trade front, U.S. and Chinese officials reportedly said they are "close to finalizing" some parts of a 'phase one' trade deal after high-level telephone discussions on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he plans to sign the deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Chile next month.

On Friday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 35.17 points or 0.21% to settle at 16,404.49.

In company news, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) reported net profit of US$201 million or 75 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, up from a profit attributable to common shareholders of $134 million or 53 cents per share a year ago.

Asian markets ended higher on Monday amid optimism about U.S.-China trade deal and on news about the European Union agreeing to London's request for a Brexit extension.

European markets were a bit subdued after HSBC warned of a challenging outlook. Slightly easing worries about a no-deal Brexit after the European Union's decision to extend the deadline to until January 31 for Britain's exit from the bloc appear to be aiding sentiment a bit.

In commodities, crude oil futures for December were down $0.17, or 0.27%, at $56.49 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were gaining $1.00, or 0.07%, at $1,506.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were up $0.130, or 0.74%, at $18.060 an ounce, while Copper futures for December $0.0115, or 0.43%, at $2.6870 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular