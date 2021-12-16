Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Thursday morning, tracking gains in European markets, and firm commodity prices.

Data on Canadian private sector employment for the month of November is due at 8:30 AM ET. Data on Canadian wholesale sales for the month of October is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market snapped a five-day losing streak and ended on a positive note on Wednesday, with investors reacting positively to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 120.59 points or 0.58% at 20,769.16.

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and was likely to raise interest rates three times next year to tackle heated inflation.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory today following the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would raise interest rates in 2022 reducing a source of uncertainty for markets.

The Fed said it would double the speed of the tapering of its bond purchasing program and projected three rate hikes in 2022.

The Bank of England today raised its key interest by 0.15 percentage points as policymakers viewed that some moderate tightening is required to bring inflation down. The committee unanimously decided to maintain the bond purchase programme at GBP 895 billion.

The European Central Bank today announced a reduction in support for the euro zone economy by another notch but promised copious support for 2022. The bank also indicated that any exit from years of ultra-easy policy will be slow.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are up $0.30 or 0.41% at $71.17 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $19.70 or 1.12% at $1,784.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.660 or 3.06% at $22.205 an ounce.

