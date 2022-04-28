Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking positive cues from Asian and European markets, and fairly encouraging earnings updates. The mixed trend in the commodities market might render the mood cautious.

In earnings news, AltaGas Limited (ALA.TO) reported net income of $357 million for the quarter ended March 2022, compared with net income of $337 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) reported net income of $652.3 million for the quarter ended March 2022, compared with net income of $19.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Precision Drilling Inc (PD.TO) reported net loss of $44 million or $3.25 per share for the January - March 2022 quarter, compared with a net loss of $36 million or $2.70 per share in 2021.

On the economic front, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said Canada's CFIB's Business Barometer long-term index, based on a 12-month business outlook, fell by 0.4 points to 64.9 in April of 2022.

The Canadian market ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by strong results from Teck Resources and Cenovus Energy. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which briefly slipped into negative territory in early trades, climbed to 20,855.48 later and finally ended the session with a gain of 53.42 points or 0.26% at 20,744.23.

Asian stocks moved higher on Thursday, tracking the Wall Street, which ended overnight on a positive note, bolstered by the surge in quarterly earnings that shifted focus away from macroeconomic headwinds. European stocks are up firmly in positive territory on the strength of key earnings reports. Investors also continue to monitor Russia's move over Ukraine, including gas supply issues.

In commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.71 or 0.7% at $101.31 a barrel.

Gold futures are up marginally at $1,889.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.280 or 1.21% at $23.180 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.