Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Firm commodity prices and a positive trend in European markets point to a higher start for Canadian shares Monday morning.

Investors are also likely to look for some bargain hunting after Friday's sharp setback.

Data on Canadian producer prices and raw materials prices for the month of October is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Data on Canada's current account for the third-quarter is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The World Health Organization, which held an emergency meeting today, declared the new virus variant a matter of concern, noting its transmissibility and named it the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While the WHO has said it could take weeks to understand the variant's severity, a South African doctor who has treated cases said symptoms so far seemed to be mild.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) said that it will re-engage with stakeholders to receive input on key objectives and variables that are important in considering the future commercial framework, the current industry outlook and desire for future expansion of the Mainline. The response from Enbridge follows the Canada Energy Regulator's decision to deny the implementation of contracting for firm service on the Enbridge Canadian Mainline system.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Friday on widespread selling as news about detection of a new variant of the coronavirus raised concerns the pandemic could continue to wreak havoc on the global economy. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 487.28 points or 2.25% at 21,125.90.

Asian stocks ended weak on Monday as worries about the detection of Omicron coronavirus variant continued to weigh on sentiment. Some of the markets in the region, however, settled well off the day's lows as traders indulged in some bargain hunting at lower levels.

European stocks are firmly entrenched in positive territory around noon on Monday, bouncing back strongly thanks to hectic bargain hunting at several counters following the previous session's sell-off.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $3.52 or 5.17% at $71.67 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $6.00 or 0.35% at $1,791.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.138 or 0.55% at $23.235 an ounce.

