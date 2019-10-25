Bay Street Likely To Open Flat

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open flat on Friday with investors looking for direction.

Despite recent comments from China and the U.S. suggesting the two countries may well sign the first phase of a trade deal by mid November, some concerns do linger on the trade front.

According to reports, Beijing will likely request cancellation of some planned and existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for buying more U.S. agricultural products.

Once again, quarterly earnings reports are likely to be in focus.

On the economic front, data on Canada's budget balance for the month of August will be out at 11 AM ET.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 33.39 points, or 0.2%, at 16,369.32, near the day's low. The index touched a high of 16,412.08 in early trades.

In company news, CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST.TO) said it will temporarily cut its workforce by about 140 people, aiming to recoup losses after Health Canada suspended its license to grow and sell cannabis.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.A.TO) announced that its consolidated revenue increased by 1.9% to $1.35 billion and operating income before restructuring costs and amortization decreased 3.4% year-over-year to $537 million, in the third quarter.

Asian markets ended mixed on Friday as continued uncertainty over Brexit and worries about U.S.-China trade tensions forced investors to largely stay away on the sidelines.

European markets were lower amid Brexit woes with investors awaiting the EU's decision on how long to delay the U.K.'s departure. Markets were tracking news on U.S.-China trade front and quarterly earnings for direction.

In commodities, crude oil futures for December were down $0.14, or 0.25%, at $56.09 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were gaining $7.50, or 0.5%, at $1,512.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were up $0.431, or 2.4%, at $18.235 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were gaining $0.0050, or 0.18%, at $2.6730 per pound.

