Bay Street Likely To See Volatile Start; BoC Rate Decision In Focus

(RTTNews) - Lower Canadian and U.S. futures, and renewed worries about trade tensions indicate a slightly volatile start for Canadian shares on Wednesday. However, oil and energy stocks may find support thanks to firm commodity prices and lift the market higher.

The Bank of Canada's interest rate decision is in focus. The Canadian central bank is widely expected to hold rates despite yesterday's data showing a smaller than expected rise in consumer prices in the month of March.

The U.S. President's order for an investigation into potential tariffs on critical mineral imports, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China following the U.S. government prohibiting Nvidia from selling its H20 chip to China are likely to weigh on sentiment.

The Canadian market ended bright note on Tuesday, after holding firm right through the day's trading session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 201.40 points or 0.84% at 24,067.93 after moving between 23,888.08 and 24,105.05.

Investors reacted positively to U.S. President Donald Trump signaling temporary exemptions from the 25% tariffs on auto and auto parts exported from Canada, Mexico and other countries to the U.S. Data showing a drop in Canada's consumer price inflation also aided sentiment.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday as tariff worries offset encouraging China's GDP growth and other key economic data.

Tariff worries persisted as China moved to halt Boeing purchases amid tariff tensions and U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pointed message, saying China should approach the U.S. for a trade deal to ease tariffs because it relies heavily on American consumers.

"The ball is in China's court," the president said in a statement read at the White House briefing.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness as renewed concerns about Trump's tariffs weigh on sentiment.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.52 or 0.85% at $61.85 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $82.20 or 2.54% at $3,322.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.678 or 2.1% at $32.975 an ounce.

