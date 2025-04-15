Bay Street Likely To Open With Slightly Positive Bias; Inflation Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open with a slightly positive bias on Tuesday amid optimism about potential exemptions from tariffs for auto and auto parts exports from Canada, Mexico and other countries to the U.S.

The focus will be on Canadian inflation data.

In company news, Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) said it has temporarily suspended mill operations at Tasiast due to fire occured on April 14. While the company is assessing the damage caused by the fire and potential impact on the operation, it does not expect to change the outlook.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Triovest Inc., a Canadian commercial real estate services platform, from its owner, Coril Holdings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors watched the latest headlines on the tariff front.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a potential temporary exemption for the auto industry from tariffs, especially for counties like Mexico and Canada, but at the same time there were reports that the U.S. was kicking off investigations into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs.

European stocks are up in positive territory, reacting to an announcement from the U.S. President that he was considering a modification to the 25% tariffs imposed on foreign auto and auto parts imports from Mexico, Canada and other countries.

Investors are also digesting inflation data from Germany and France, and the unemployment data from the U.K.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.32 or 0.52% at $61.21 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $12.20 or 0.38% at $3,238.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.143 or 0.44% at $32.310 an ounce.

