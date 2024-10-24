Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher crude oil and bullion prices point to a positive start for the Canadian market on Thursday. Investors are likely to track quarterly earnings updates from Canadian and U.S. companies.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.A.TO) reported adjusted net income of $762 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $679 million in the year-ago quarter.

FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) reported operating earnings of $125.9 million for the third-quarter of this financial year, up from $73.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Mullen Group (MTL.TO) reported a net income of $38.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $39.1 million a year ago.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) reported revenue of $2.50 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 22% from $2.04 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday, hurt by losses in technology, energy and materials stocks. Despite the Bank of Canada's decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points, the mood in the market remained bearish amid concerns about the outlook for economic growth and due to persisting Middle East tensions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 143.08 points or 0.58% at 24,573.62, about 20 points off the day's low of 24,453.40. The index remained in negative territory right through the day's session.

The Canadian central bank cut rates by a half point today, as widely expected, reducing its target for the overnight rate by 50 basis points to 3.75%, with the Bank Rate at 4% and the deposit rate at 3.75%.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday as rising yields on uncertainty over the U.S. election outcome weighed on the tech sector. Tesla's forecast-beating earnings provided some comfort for investors, helping limit regional losses.

European stocks are up in positive territory, reacting to strong earnings from a slew of companies, and dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $0.50 or 0.7% at $71.27 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $20.50 or 0.75% at $2,749.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.421 or 1.25% at $34.260 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.