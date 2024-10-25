Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are seen opening on a mixed note Friday morning with investors likely to react to a slew of economic data, and tracking global markets.

Data srom Statistics Canada showed retail sales in the country likely increased by 0.4% from the previous month in September, according to flash estimate.

Retail sales increased 1.4% in August over the same month in the previous year.

Manufacturing sales in Canada decreased by 0.8% in September from -1.3% in August.

Another data from Statistics Canada said the new house price index in Canada remained unchanged at 0% in September. On yearly basis, the index increased to 0.2% in September from 0% in August.

Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) reported a net loss of $25.7 million, or $0.13 per share, in the fourth-quarter, compared with net income of $50.4 million, or $0.25 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian market ended marginally down on Thursday with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates and largely looking to trim down commitments amid uncertainty about the outcome of U.S. presidential election, and persisting worries about Middle East tensions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which edged up slightly at the start to 24,590.52, fell to 24,372.34 around noon, but recovered gradually to settle at 24,551.55, with a loss of 22.07 points or 0.09%.

Equity markets in Asia traded on a mixed note ahead of elections in Japan over the weekend and uncertainty over the impact on Bank of Japan's monetary policy stance. However positive sentiment prevailed in the Chinese bourses ahead of the upcoming session of China's top legislature in the first week of November.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade with investors digesting a mixed bag of corporate earnings updates, and largely appearing reluctant to make significant moves due to uncertainty about global growth outlook and the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.75 or 1.07% at $70.94 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $10.70 or 0.4% at $2,738.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.285 or 0.84% at $33.510 an ounce.

