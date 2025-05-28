Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning with investors tracking global cues and reacting to earnings from major Canadian banks. Investors are also awaiting earnings update from U.S.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported second-quarter net income of $1,962 million, compared with $1,866 million a year ago. Adjusted net income for the second-quarter came in at $2,046 million this financial year, compared with $2,033 million in the year-ago quarter.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported net income of $896 million for the second quarter of 2025, down 1% from $906 million in the second quarter of 2024 and diluted earnings per share stood at $2.17 compared to $2.54 in the second quarter of 2024.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced today that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has entered into a long-term Integrated Production Marketing gas supply agreement with Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO).

The Canadian market closed on a strong note on Tuesday, lifted by gains in real estate, healthcare, consumer staples, financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 195.87 points or 0.75% at 26,269.00, after hitting a fresh record high at 26,300.70.

The market gained amid easing trade tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay the implementation of 50% tariffs on imports from EU.

Asian stocks ended on a cautious note Wednesday despite a strong rally on Wall Street overnight driven by improved U.S. consumer confidence data and a global bond surge.

As trade tensions ease, investors awaited cues from Nvidia's earnings and the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting.

The major European markets are weak in lackluster trade as investors await further progress in trade talks between U.S. and its major trading partners.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.36 or 0.57% at $61.25 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $21.60 or 0.65% at $3,322.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.179 or 0.54% at $33.490 an ounce.

