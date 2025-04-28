Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a mixed note on Monday with investors mostly making cautious moves, as the nation goes to the polls today.

Investors will also be closely following the developments on the tariff front. Markets in Europe are up with investors picking up stocks amid optimism the U.S. and China will strike a trade deal sometime soon.

The Canadian market ended slightly lower on Friday, due largely to profit taking after some sharp gains in recent sessions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index cloed down 17.02 points or 0.1% at 24,710.51.

Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Monday amid revived hopes for progress in trade talks and expectations of further stimulus from China.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration is working on bilateral trade deals with 17 key trading partners, not including China, and that the latter needs a de-escalation.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.07 or 0.12% at $62.95 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $9.10 or 0.28% at $3,307.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are down slightly at $32.980 an ounce.

