Markets

Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

April 28, 2025 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a mixed note on Monday with investors mostly making cautious moves, as the nation goes to the polls today.

Investors will also be closely following the developments on the tariff front. Markets in Europe are up with investors picking up stocks amid optimism the U.S. and China will strike a trade deal sometime soon.

The Canadian market ended slightly lower on Friday, due largely to profit taking after some sharp gains in recent sessions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index cloed down 17.02 points or 0.1% at 24,710.51.

Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Monday amid revived hopes for progress in trade talks and expectations of further stimulus from China.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration is working on bilateral trade deals with 17 key trading partners, not including China, and that the latter needs a de-escalation.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.07 or 0.12% at $62.95 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $9.10 or 0.28% at $3,307.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are down slightly at $32.980 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.