Markets

Bay Street Likely To Open Flat Or Slightly Higher

August 12, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a flat to slightly positive note Tuesday morning, amid easing trade concerns following the U.S. government extending its pause on higher tariffs for Chinese goods until November 10, averting an immediate escalation in the trade war.

The focus is on key U.S. inflation data due this morning. The report is crucial as the data might shape the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

The report may show a slight pickup in inflation as companies pass higher import taxes on a variety of items to consumers.

The Canadian market ended slightly up on Monday with optimism about a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September aiding sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index swung back and forth across the unchanged line until noon before reaching an intraday high of 27,841.39 just past noon. The index finally settled at 27,775.23, up by 16.55 points or 0.06%.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. The Japanese market outperformed on tariff and earnings optimism.

The major European markets are somewhat subdued with investors largely staying cautious, looking ahead to the inflation data from the U.S.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.05% or 0.08% at $64.01 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $6.50 or 0.19% at $3,398.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.023 or 0.06% at $37.810 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.