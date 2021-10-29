Bay Street Is Seen Opening On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open weak on Friday, tracking lower bullion prices and weakness in European markets.

Weak earnings updates from Amazon and Apple Inc. are likely to weigh on sentiment.

GDP data and earnings updates are likely to set the trend for the market.

Data on Canadian GDP for the month of August, producer prices and raw materials prices in the month of September are due out at 8:30 AM ET.

A report released by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed the Business Barometer long-term index rose 2.7 points to 60.5 in October, rebounding from a 10-month low of 57.8 in September.

While Amazon badly missed on earnings and revenue, Apple warned supply chain disruption would be an increasing obstacle in the final quarter.

The Canadian market ended on a buoyant note on Thursday, coming back strongly after two successive days of losses, as upbeat earnings updates from top companies, including Suncor Energy and Shopify Inc. lifted sentiment. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 242.54 points of 1.16% at 21,197.53.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of C$300 million for the third-quarter, compared to C$302 million a year ago. Adjusted net earnings per share were C$0.64, compared to C$0.65 last year.

Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) reported adjusted net loss of $54 million in the third quarter ended September 2021, compared to adjusted net loss of $78 million in the year-ago quarter.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) said it posted a net income of $908 million in the fourth quarter, up marginally from $905 million a year ago.

Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B.TO) reported net income of $252 million for the three months ended August 2021, up 44% from a net income of $175 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) said it posted a net income of $18.6 million in the third quarter of this financial year, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million in the third quarter of the previous year.

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note on Friday despite new record closes on Wall Street overnight. Global supply chain disruptions, concerns over a lack of electricity supplies in China and weak earnings updates from top U.S. companies kept underlying sentiment cautious.

European stocks are trading weak, with inflation worries and disappointing quarterly earnings updates from Apple and Amazon denting sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.10 or 0.11% at $82.71 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $11.80 or 0.65% at $1,798.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.210 or 0.85% at $23.910 an ounce.

